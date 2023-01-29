इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2023 07:29:18      انڈین آواز
Uttarakhand: Meteorological Department predicts rain and snowfall for today

Published On:

AMN

In Uttrakhand, the weather has changed once again since the early hours of today. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall today and tomorrow.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, a Western Disturbance is affecting the State. Under its influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall may occur at most places in the Garhwal division and at many places in the Kumaon division today.

There is a possibility of snowfall in areas at a height of 2500 metres and above. On Monday, there will be rain in most places and snowfall at a height of 2200 meters and above. Along with this, there may be heavy rain and hailstorm at isolated places on both days in the plains of the State. From the 31st of January, the weather in the State will be generally clear.

