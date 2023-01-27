इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:32:41      انڈین آواز
Uttarakhand govt to telecast ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ live in 5,464 schools today

In Uttarakhand, lots of enthusiasm is seen among the students to participate in the Prime minister’s Pariksha pe charcha program.

In this program, Mr. Modi will interact with students’ parents and teachers and advise them on how to be stress-free during the board exams.

Uttrakhand education department has made elaborate arrangements to telecast this program live in its 5,464 schools across the state. More than 10 lakh students will participate in it.

During this, MPs, MLAs, District Panchayat Presidents, Mayors, Block Heads, Presidents of Municipal Bodies, and other public representatives will visit different schools.

For this program’s wider publicity, a painting competition, Kala Utsav was organized across the states from 20 to 24 January. A large number of students participated in this competition. Different themes were set for the students, teachers, and parents in the painting competition. Students with full enthusiasm displayed their talent.

