Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
Uttarakhand govt to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all above 18 years

AMN

In Uttarakhand, State Government has decided to provide free COVID -19 Vaccination to all the residents above 18 years of age. Chief Minister Teerath Singh Rawat told the media in Dehradun Yesterday in a virtual press conference that the vaccination to every citizen above 18 from First May will be given free of cost.

He told that after the center’s move, the government has decided to provide it free of cost to about 50 lakh residents falling in the age group of 18 to 45 from the first week of May. He said that the decision also includes vaccination for this category in private hospitals also.

