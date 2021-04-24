Uttarakhand govt to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all above 18 years

AMN
In Uttarakhand, State Government has decided to provide free COVID -19 Vaccination to all the residents above 18 years of age. Chief Minister Teerath Singh Rawat told the media in Dehradun Yesterday in a virtual press conference that the vaccination to every citizen above 18 from First May will be given free of cost.
He told that after the center’s move, the government has decided to provide it free of cost to about 50 lakh residents falling in the age group of 18 to 45 from the first week of May. He said that the decision also includes vaccination for this category in private hospitals also.