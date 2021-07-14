Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation

file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttarakhand Government has decided to suspend the Kanwad Yatra in the wake of the COVID situation in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials regarding the Kanwad Yatra. In the meeting, various factors were discussed including the founding of delta + variant of COVID, possible threat of third wave and its national and international repercussions. The advice of experts was also discussed in the meeting.

Giving priority to the security of human life, it was decided to suspend the upcoming Kanwad Yatra. Chief Minister also directed officials to co-ordinate with the neighbouring districts for effective action in this regard so that the spread of pandemic can be curbed.

The Kanwad Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kanvarias or “Bhole”, to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of Ganges River.