Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
PM Modi interacts with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes; Says wishes and blessings of 135 crore Indians are with them
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation
India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 38.50 crore mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2021 05:26:39      انڈین آواز

Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttarakhand Government has decided to suspend the Kanwad Yatra in the wake of the COVID situation in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials regarding the Kanwad Yatra. In the meeting, various factors were discussed including the founding of delta + variant of COVID, possible threat of third wave and its national and international repercussions. The advice of experts was also discussed in the meeting.

Giving priority to the security of human life, it was decided to suspend the upcoming Kanwad Yatra. Chief Minister also directed officials to co-ordinate with the neighbouring districts for effective action in this regard so that the spread of pandemic can be curbed.

The Kanwad Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kanvarias or “Bhole”, to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of Ganges River.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Yashpal Sharma credited Dilip Kumar for selection in team India

WEB DESK Yashpal Sharma, who passed away on Tuesday, had credited late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar for reco ...

Cricketer Yashpal Sharma’s sudden death leaves his teammates shattered and desolate

Former cricketer and member of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup winning squad Yashpal Sharma died of heart att ...

PM exhorts Tokyo bound sportspersons to give their best, says entire nation is behind them

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted the sportsperson who will be ...

خبرنامہ

اردو دنیا بھر میں بولی جانے والی خوبصورت زبان ہے: نائب صدر

حیدرآباد اور دکن اردو کے قدیم مراکز رہے ہیں: نائب صدر AMN / ...

لوگ کووڈ کے ضابطوں کی سختی سے پابندی کریں، وزیراعظم کی اپیل

AMN وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ہل اسٹیشنوں اور بازاروں میں لوگو ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ٹوکیو جانے والے بھارتی ایتھلیٹس سے بات چیت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ٹوکیو اولمپک کھیلوں کیلئے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz