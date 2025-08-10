Uttarakhand Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid for Victims of Dharali Disaster

Relief and rescue operations are in full swing in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

So far, more than a thousand people have been rescued. The state government has announced to provide immediate assistance of five lakh rupees for houses that have been completely damaged in the disaster. A three-member committee has been formed for the rehabilitation and livelihood strengthening of the affected people.

Essential relief materials are being air-dropped into the disaster-hit area by helicopters. Electricity and network services have been restored in the village, and efforts are underway to reopen the roads soon. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that the relief and rescue operations are about to get completed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that individuals whose houses have been completely destroyed in the disaster will receive ₹5 lakh as immediate assistance for their rehabilitation and resettlement. In addition, families of those who lost their lives in the disaster will also receive ₹5 lakh as compensation.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a three-member committee for the comprehensive rehabilitation, revival, and sustainable livelihood support of the affected villagers. This committee, chaired by the Revenue Secretary, will submit its preliminary report to the government within a week.

Meanwhile, affected families have been provided with ration, clothes, and other essential items. Assessment of damage to houses, land, crops, and other assets has begun, and compensation distribution is expected to start within the next two to three days. A detailed survey is also underway to ensure that remaining compensation for homes, farmlands, agriculture, and other losses is provided promptly.