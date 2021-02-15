Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
Uttarakhand glacier bust: 16 bodies recovered

AMN

In Uttarakhand, 16 bodies have been recovered in last 36 hours from the Raini and Tapovan area of Chamoli district.9 bodies has been recovered so far from the tunnel at the Tapovan and 7 from Raini.

Garhwal commissioner Ravinath Raman said that rescue work is going on continuously at both places, in Raini village and Tapowan and bodies are being recovered regularly from both sites.
Rescue agencies have managed to clear the slush in the NTPC tunnel at Tapowan up to around 150 meters and now 30 is left to the T point.

Meanwhile administration is keeping an eye over the weather also because light showers and snowfall is possible today but Mr Raman said that the rescue work will not be affected by the bad weather. He assured that the lake on the upper Himalayan region over the rainy village is stable and water is flowing regularly from that area so there is no need to worry.

Connectivity has also been restored in all the affected regions of Tapovan and Raini.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

