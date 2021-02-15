Uttarakhand glacier bust: 16 bodies recovered

AMN
In Uttarakhand, 16 bodies have been recovered in last 36 hours from the Raini and Tapovan area of Chamoli district.9 bodies has been recovered so far from the tunnel at the Tapovan and 7 from Raini.
Garhwal commissioner Ravinath Raman said that rescue work is going on continuously at both places, in Raini village and Tapowan and bodies are being recovered regularly from both sites.
Rescue agencies have managed to clear the slush in the NTPC tunnel at Tapowan up to around 150 meters and now 30 is left to the T point.
Meanwhile administration is keeping an eye over the weather also because light showers and snowfall is possible today but Mr Raman said that the rescue work will not be affected by the bad weather. He assured that the lake on the upper Himalayan region over the rainy village is stable and water is flowing regularly from that area so there is no need to worry.
Connectivity has also been restored in all the affected regions of Tapovan and Raini.