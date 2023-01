AMN

In Uttarakhand, Gangotri National Highway near Dharasu and Yamunotri National Highway at Radi Top have been opened for traffic. Both Highways was closed due to snowfall.

The State Police has appealed people to drive carefully and at a slow speed in places with snowfall. People can call 112 for emergency help.

Due to snowfall in the higher Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, an avalanche has occurred in the higher reaches of Himalaya in Kunti Nallah near Malari village of Joshimath block.