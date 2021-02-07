Uttarakhand flooding: 7 bodies recovered, 125 still missing

Rescue & relief operation in full swing

AGENCIES

Rescue and relief operations are in full swing in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, where a glacial break triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of Dhauliganga river near Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village in Tapovan area of the district today.

The State Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun says that seven bodies have been recovered so far from Raini, Biraji, Alakapuri and Chchinaka villages. Out of 150 reported missing people, twelve persons have been rescued so far.

The flash flood due to the avalanche has destroyed houses situated at the river bank side. Five bridges have been damaged along with the residential and office complex of NTPC. The water level of Alaknanda river has stabilized. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, SSB, ITBP, and Defense personnel are actively participating in the rescue and relief operations. The Indian Air Force has also deployed its Choppers for rescue operations. Two Army Helicopters are also kept on standby. Indo Tibetan Border Police Force spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that more than 200 Javans are working in collaboration with local administration. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed in Tapovan area.

Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on vigilant.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took stock of the situation after reaching near Raini village in Tapovan. Talking to reporters, Mr.Rawat said that the water level has receded and the Center is in constant touch with him and has assured all possible help in rescue operations. The state government has issued helpline numbers for people stranded in affected areas. The numbers are- Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

The PMO also said Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.