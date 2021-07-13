India expands mango export footprint to newer countries
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lucknow on July 14
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Nepal SC reinstates Deuba as PM
PMO announces Rs 2 lakhs for lightning victims
इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2021 09:09:34      انڈین آواز

Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew by another week; effective till July 20

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttarakhand Government has extended the Covid curfew by another week in the state. It will effective till 6 AM on 20th July. State Government has allowed district administration to take a call on the number of visitors to be allowed at tourist spots keeping in view the high tourists rush at key destinations like Mussoorie and Nainital.

As per the SOP issued by chief Secretary S. S. Sandhu, the district Magistrates have also been given the authority to extend the relaxation in the rural areas of the state. The shops are allowed to remain open six days a week between 8 AM to 7 PM in the state.

SPORTS

Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics

Staff Reporter Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Co ...

Dilip Tirkey has great expectations from Indian Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Three time Olympian and former captain Dilip Tirkey is hopeful that Manpreet Singh led ...

“Indian Women hockey team is mentally tougher than before,” Ex Coach Neil Hawgood

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former India Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Neil Hawgood has opined that the curren ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

