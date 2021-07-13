Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew by another week; effective till July 20

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttarakhand Government has extended the Covid curfew by another week in the state. It will effective till 6 AM on 20th July. State Government has allowed district administration to take a call on the number of visitors to be allowed at tourist spots keeping in view the high tourists rush at key destinations like Mussoorie and Nainital.

As per the SOP issued by chief Secretary S. S. Sandhu, the district Magistrates have also been given the authority to extend the relaxation in the rural areas of the state. The shops are allowed to remain open six days a week between 8 AM to 7 PM in the state.