Uttarakhand: Construction work of shelters underway for disaster affected people

AMN

Construction work of prefabricated shelters is underway in Uttarakhand for disaster affected people. These shelters are being built in Dhak Village, close to Joshimath. Initially, 15 shelters are being built in the village. Later 200 shelters will be constructed there. All necessary arrangements are being done for power and water supply.

In Joshimath, three prefabricated houses are being constructed in horticulture department’s land. District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana reviewed the construction work and instructed the executive body to speed up the work. Meanwhile the situation is gradually getting normal in Joshimath. All schools have been reopened.