Uttarakhand: Construction of “Bajrang Setu” to be completed by July 2023

In Uttarakhand, Asia’s second and country’s first cable suspension bridge “Bajrang Setu” is being constructed at Rishikesh. This bridge is coming up next to the famous 90-year-old Laxman Jhula.

Laxman Jhula is closed since last year when it was found that it wasn’t safe for pedestrians anymore. However, it will not be removed and will be preserved as a heritage.

Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department NPS Singh said that the construction of the new bridge would cost Rs 67 crores and all efforts are made to complete it by July 2023.