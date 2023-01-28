Uttarakhand CM reviews preparations for G-20 meetings

AMN

Two crucial meetings of G-20 will be held in Uttarakhand from the 25th to the 28th of May and the 26th to 28th of June this year. The main focal points of discussion in these meetings will be corruption and urban development. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently reviewed the preparations for G-20 meetings in Dehradun. He said, this will be an excellent opportunity to get recognition for the local products of Uttarakhand at the National and International level. He said, the State government will also ensure to publicise its work done in the field of women empowerment, agriculture and culture.