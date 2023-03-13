Uttarakhand Budget Session begins at Bhararisain with the address of Governor. Lt Gen, (Rtd) Gurmit Singh

AMN

The Budget Session of the Uttrakhand Assembly started today at Bhararisain, the summer capital of the State with the address of the Governor. Lt Gen, (Rtd) Gurmit Singh. The Governor said, the government is committed to the development of the land of gods (Devbhoomi).

The Congress legislatures rushed into the well of the House as the Governor began to read his address and raised the demand for a CBI probe into the alleged recruitment scam. The Governor, however, continued his address highlighting the achievements of the government.

He, especially, mentioned the steps taken by the government for woman empowerment citing the States Medhavi Balika Protsahan Yojana and steps taken for the promotion of education and skill development among minorities. Under Medhavi Balika Protshan Yojana grant of a maximum of 25000 rupees is given to meritorious girl students from minority communities to reduce their dropout.

The Governor said, with an increase in capital expenditure, the Gross State, Domestic Product will be doubled in five years. The Governor also mentioned an increase in the pensions given to the old, physically challenged people besides the creation of better infrastructure for tourists and the creation of water bodies under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana.

The Governor said, emphasis is being given to the research and development of educational institutions. He said, for the progress and development of Uttrakhand, the Uttrakhand Investment Board is being constituted.

The Session will continue till the 18th of March. The Business Advisory Committee, today finalised the agenda for two days only. The next meeting of the Business Advisory Committee will be held tomorrow evening. The discussion on Governors address will also begin tomorrow. The discussion on the motion of thanks will conclude with the Chief Ministers address.