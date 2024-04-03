Uttarakhand all set to witness fierce electoral battle in first phase of Lok Sabha elections

AMN

The stage is set for a fierce electoral battle as contenders vie for the trust and support of the electorate in Uttarakhand, elections will be held on all five Lok Sabha seats in the first phase, where 83 lakh 37 thousand 914 voters of the state will decide the fate of the 55 candidates in the elections.

The Haridwar parliamentary constituency is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral showdown with a record-breaking 14 candidates throwing their hats into the ring. Among the key contenders are Trivendra Singh Rawat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Virendra Rawat from the Congress, and Jamil Ahmed from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 7 independent candidates including MLA Umesh Kumar from Haridwar’s Khanpur Assembly seat have made the elections more interesting by staking claim on this seat.

A total of 21 candidates filed nominations from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency, out of which seven nominations were found incomplete and subsequently rejected. It may be recalled that there are 14 assembly constituencies in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat and 20 lakh 35 thousand 726 voters will decide the fate of the candidates in the elections.

To facilitate seamless voting, authorities have established 2 thousand 318 polling stations across the Haridwar seat, ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters on Election Day. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of the BJP emerged victorious from this seat, defeating his nearest rival, Ambrish Kumar of the Congress, by 2 lakh 58 thousand 729 votes.