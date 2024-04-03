FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 04:45:38      انڈین آواز

Uttarakhand all set to witness fierce electoral battle in first phase of election

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The stage is set for a fierce electoral battle as contenders vie for the trust and support of the electorate in Uttarakhand, elections will be held on all five Lok Sabha seats in the first phase, where 83 lakh 37 thousand 914 voters of the state will decide the fate of the 55 candidates in the elections. The Haridwar Lok Sabha seat emerges as the focal point of attention, with a record-breaking 14 candidates vying for victory.

The Haridwar parliamentary constituency is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral showdown with a record-breaking 14 candidates throwing their hats into the ring. Among the key contenders are Trivendra Singh Rawat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Virendra Rawat from the Congress, and Jamil Ahmed from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 7 independent candidates including MLA Umesh Kumar from Haridwar’s Khanpur Assembly seat have made the elections more interesting by staking claim on this seat.A total of 21 candidates filed nominations from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency, out of which seven nominations were found incomplete and subsequently rejected.  It may be recalled that there are 14 assembly constituencies in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat and 20 lakh 35 thousand 726 voters will decide the fate of the candidates in the elections.  To facilitate seamless voting, authorities have established 2 thousand 318 polling stations across the Haridwar seat, ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters on Election Day.  In the last Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of the BJP emerged victorious from this seat, defeating his nearest rival, Ambrish Kumar of the Congress, by 2 lakh 58 thousand 729 votes.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart