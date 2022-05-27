FreeCurrencyRates.com

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt presents first budget of its second term

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh today presented the first budget of its second term. It was also the biggest ever budget of the state with the tune of around 6 lakh 15 thousand lakh crores rupees.

The budget lended the much-needed traction to  the promises made by the BJP in its Lok Kalyan Patra before state polls. It includes many new announcements like metro in Varanasi and Gorakhpur, ropeway and international stadium in Varanasi.

Rs 1000 crore have been allocated in the budget for CM laghu sinchai yojna which aims to provide free irrigation facility to the farmers of the state in the next five years.

As per the promise in Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 500 crore rupees have been allocated for MBBS and PG seats to improve the medical education system.

The paperless budget presented by state finance minister Suresh Khanna today in the state assembly has budgetary provision of more than rupees 23 crore for solar lights in villages which will named after former CM Kalyan Singh.

Holy cities like Ayodhya and  Varanasi got prominence in the budget this time also Rs 140 crore have been allocated for development of Surya kund in Ayodhya city while and International stadium in proposed in Varanasi.

Rs 380 crore allocated for opening of new sugar mills and maintenance of old mills while 523 crore rupees have been allocated for safe city project for women security in 6 cities.

Addressing a press conference after the budget UP CM Yogi AdityaNath said that budget is for the overall development of state. It’s also the vision document for the development of state in the next five years.

He said that out of 130 promise made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, 97 promises got place in the budget. Budgetary allocations have been made to 44 new promise of the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra which includes Bhav Sthirta kosh for farmers and money for free cylinder to Ujjwala card holders.

A total of 54883 crores rupees have been allocated in the budget for fulfilling the promise made in lok kalayan sankalp patra. 

