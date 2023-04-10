Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission announces schedule for two-phase Urban Local Body elections

AMN

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission has announced the schedule for two-phase Urban Local Body elections in state. The elections will be held on May 4th and 11th to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting be held on May 13. Election officer of municipal corporation will issue the notification tomorrow and the nominations can be file till 17th of this month. After the review of the papers on 18th April the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 20th April. Symbols to the candidates will be distributed on 21st April. Issuing the notification for the polls, state election commissioner Manoj Kumar said that the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect immediately.

The urban body polls in the state were due early this year, but the Allahabad high court nixed the caste reservation list issued by the government on the pretext that the triple test formula for fixing the OBC quota was not followed. Recently apex court paved the way for holding the urban local body polls as it allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in this regard after state government submitted the report of the commission regarding the OBC quota.