Uttar Pradesh: Ramnavami being celebrated with religious fervour in state

AMN

Ramnavami is being celebrated with religious fervour in Uttar Pradesh and particularly in Ayodhya, the birthplace of lord Ram. Devotees also thronged to different temples for the worship of goddess Durga on the last day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees in large numbers have reached Ayodhya to become part of the Ramnavami celebrations. People are taking dip in holy river Sarayu and visiting famous temples, performing the rituals and waiting for the midday when birth of Lord Rama will be celebrated.

All famous temples are decorated with flowers and lights. The gates of the make shift Ram temple at Ram janm bhumi are closed after grand arti yesterday evening and will be opened at noon to celebrate the Ramnavami birth of Lord Rama. Today is also the last day of chaitra navratri and long queues of devotees are seen at Durga temples. Chief minister of the state yogi Adityanath who is also mahanth of gorakhnath temple reached gorakhpur yesterday evening. He will take part in the havan and perform the ritual of kanya poojan on the occasion of NAVAMI today.