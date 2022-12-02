Uttar Pradesh: Police register case against SP leader Azam Khan for derogatory remark against women

AMN

Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh,for his alleged derogatory remark against women.

The complaint has been filed by a woman in the Rampur district. Mr. Khan made the comment while addressing an election rally in Rampur Assembly constituency a few days back.

Rampur Assembly seat has fallen vacant due to the disqualification of Azam Khan after being sentenced to three years imprisonment in a hate speech case. Voting will take place on 5th December on this seat.