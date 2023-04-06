Uttar Pradesh: Over 1500 youth delegates take part in Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur

AMN

More than 1500 youth delegates from across India and abroad took part in the Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh today. Being organized under the G20 Presidency of India, the Consultation was hosted from 5th-6th April, 2023 at IIT Kanpur. Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Dr. Raj Shekhar inaugurated the event and addressed the delegates and participants as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Dr Raj Shekhar, Kanpur Divisional Commissioner said that events like the Y20 Consultation are ground breaking as it paves the way forward for India for being showcased as a self-reliant, sustainable, resilient haven that exports manpower, services and technology. It also helps to improve the talent of youth who constitutes 65% of population of the country. He added that institutes like IIT Kanpur are crucial for the growth of the nation as it provides an enabling environment.