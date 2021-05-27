Uttar Pradesh govt imposed Essential Services Maintenance Act in state

AMN

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in state. The order released in this regard says that the act will be imposed for next 6 months. Last time the act was imposed in state on 25 November last year and the time period of six months was expiring.

The order says that The State Government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to do so. The Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966, prohibits strikes by employees in a long list of essential services like railway, airport, post and telegraph. It also bans the strike in government departments, government run corporations and development authorities.