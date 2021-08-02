Uttar Pradesh govt decides to open schools from August 16

AMN

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open the schools in state from 16th of August. Special vaccination camps will be organised in colleges for those students who are above 18 years age.

The decision to open the schools was taken in a high level meeting of senior officers of state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was decided that the schools can open with 50% capacity of students and with strict adherence to covid guidelines. School administration will be responsible for the sanitization of classrooms and following of other social distancing norms. The admission process will start from 5th August in state. First class will be held in all schools on 15th August on the occasion of Independence Day with organising the Amrit mahotsav in a grand manner.

From next day on 16th August the classes will begin. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to start the admission process for graduate students since all the results of various boards have been declared. Chief Minister also instructed to start the graduate classes from 1st September. The schools in state have been closed from more than four months after the outbreak of second wave of covid infection.