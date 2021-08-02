Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Uttar Pradesh govt decides to open schools from August 16

AMN

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open the schools in state from 16th of August. Special vaccination camps will be organised in colleges for those students who are above 18 years age.

The decision to open the schools was taken in a high level meeting of senior officers of state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was decided that the schools can open with 50% capacity of students and with strict adherence to covid guidelines. School administration will be responsible for the sanitization of classrooms and following of other social distancing norms. The admission process will start from 5th August in state. First class will be held in all schools on 15th August on the occasion of Independence Day with organising the Amrit mahotsav in a grand manner.

From next day on 16th August the classes will begin. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to start the admission process for graduate students since all the results of various boards have been declared. Chief Minister also instructed to start the graduate classes from 1st September. The schools in state have been closed from more than four months after the outbreak of second wave of covid infection.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women hockey team storm into semifinals

AMN India stunned Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-finals in women’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. This wi ...

Sanjeev and Aishwary Tomar in India’s last Shooting challenge

Harpal Singh Bedi Luckless Indian shooters will have a one last shot at salvaging their reputation as Sanje ...

P V Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to bag medal in two Olympics

AMN / SPORTS DESK Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history today becoming the first Indian woman to w ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

