Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 98.2%

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the corona infection in the state is under control, But despite of all this it is necessary to maintain an effective system of prevention and treatment of corona. He said that a little carelessness in this regard can do a big harm.

Meanwhile, the people coming from the other states where the high active cases load been reported are put under necessarily Covid testing and kept in quarantine. AIR correspondent reports that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to increase Covid testing to one lakh 80 thousand tests per day in state.

At the same time a total of 3 crore 11 lakh 71 thousand 541 samples have been tested so far in the state. Meanwhile, the recovery rate from Covid-19 has now increased to 98.2 percent. So far 5 lakh 92 thousand 556 people have got recovered from Covid-19 in the state. The Chief Minister said that the entire process of vaccination should be conducted in accordance with the guidelines and order of the Central Government.

The targeted groups of covid vaccination should be informed in advance regarding the date, place and time of vaccination. So far vaccination to 16 lakh 64 thousand health workers and front line workers in state has been completed.