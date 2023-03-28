Uttar Pradesh: Court sentences Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment in Umesh Pal case

FILE PIC

In Uttar Pradesh, an MP MLA court in Prayagraj today awarded life sentence for 3 accused including politician Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

The special MP MLA court judge doctor Dinesh Chandra Shukla also fixed penalty of 5 thousand rupees in different sections and ordered the convicts to give Rs 1 lakh rupees each as compensation to the family of Umesh pal. Earlier court declared 3 accused including politician Atiq Ahmed guilty in Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Atiq’s associates Shaukat Hanif and Dinesh pasi were also found guilty by the special court.

Atiq’s brother Ashraf Ahmed and 7 other accused were not found guilty by the special court.

Umesh pal was an eyewitness in Raju pal murder case who has accused Ahmed brothers for his kidnapping in 2006. Umesh pal was also murdered last month when he was returning from the hearing in the same kidnapping case.