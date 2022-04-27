Uttar Pradesh CM directs all state Minister, public servants to declare their movable, immovable assets online to bring transparency in governance

AMN/ WEB DESK

All ministers and public servants will have to announce their movable and immovable assets in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced a slew of measures to bring transparency and accountability in the functions of government. After a high level meeting Chief Minister said that the conduct of public representatives is very important for a healthy democracy.

According to this spirit, all the Ministers should make public declaration of all movable and immovable property of themselves and their family members within a period of next three months after taking oath. All public servants should also make public declaration of all movable and immovable property of themselves and family members. These details should be made available on the online portal for the perusal of the general public.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all Ministers should ensure that there is no interference by their family members in government work. Chief Minister has also directed all ministers to remain in state capital Lucknow on Monday and Tuesday.

They also have to do extensive tour and will night stay at districts. Ministers and officers visiting to other states and countries on official tour should present their experiences and learnings before the cabinet.