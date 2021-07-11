Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister unveils new state population policy 2021-2030

AMN

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced new Population Policy 2021-2030′ on the occasion of World Population Day today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a program at Lucknow released a booklet on this occasion. He said, all groups society have to be included with population control programme. He said this policy will bring wellness and happiness in people’s life.

The draft law list that have been put on public domain and the government has sought suggestions from people in policy draft . The recommendations of policy will be effective after one year of gazette notification. The government is to give incentives and disincentives for the promotion of the two-child norm in the state.

Meanwhile, with announcement of population policy the activities on Population Stabilization Fortnight started from today to encourage family planning in the state.

On this occasion Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. He said over population is hindrance in development. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society. He asked to take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population.

According to the policy draft people having more than two children will not be able to fight local body election. Those who having up to two offsprings will be provided more government facilities and incentives. The draft also says that government employees not following two children norm will be forbidden several benefits. People breaching policy will not able to take benefit of subsidy and government schemes. Chief Minister on this occasion also started distribution of ‘ Shagun kits ‘ to encourage the means of family planning among the newly wedded.