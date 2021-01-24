Uttar Pradesh celebrates its foundation day

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh today celebrated its foundation day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Sthapna Diwas at a gala at Awadh Shilpgram in capital city Lucknow. The programmes of foundation day programme will continue for next three days.

Various events and programmes are being observed on this occasion to access the state. The theme of Uttar Pradesh Divas is ‘Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh : Women, youths, Farmers: Development of all, Honour to All.’ Sabka Vikas Sabka Samman ‘.

Speaking on this occasion Chief Minister Yogi said that for the last 70 years the state was neglected and even Sthapna Diwas was not observed .He said It is only after his government came to power the foundation day started celebrating.

He said his government is carrying all round development of the state and various programmes and schemes for welfare of people have been initiated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah ,BJP president JP Nadda, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javdeker, Lucknow local MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh including others have greeted people of state on this occasion.

The programs of Sthapna Diwas are being conducted across the state in all 75 districts where seminars are being conducted with Covid protocol.

A huge exhibition on the theme of ‘One District One Product’ is also being displayed at Gautam Budh Nagar in NCR. An app of MSME department ‘Udhyam Sarthi ‘ was launched on this occasion. This app is said to be a master key for youths that , on a Click, will provide all detailed information regarding employment.

Chief Minister Sri Yogi distributed prizes to the winners in different fields including Sports, Agriculture , Dairy, Industry and culture. Advanced Tool kits were given to the artisans under ODOP scheme in state.