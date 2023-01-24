Uttar Pradesh celebrates foundation day with theme ‘Investment and Employment’

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh is celebrating its foundation day today. The foundation day of state on January 24 is being celebrated for three days since 2018 with the participation of all government departments.

The main theme of the ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ 2023 is ‘Investment and Employment’ this year. The statewide events will be held from today to January 26. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has said that the state-level event on ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ will be organised in ‘Awadh Shilp Gram’, Lucknow, and ‘Noida Shilp Gram’, Noida while the district-level events will be held at all district headquarters of the state.

There will be seminars, roadshows, entrepreneurs’ conferences, etc. to focus on investment and employment. Exhibitions will also be organised on topics like investment and employment, digital Uttar Pradesh, cyber security, and advanced natural agriculture.

The success stories of the beneficiaries of various schemes of the departments concerned and special talents of the districts will also be displayed through photo film brochures.

On this occasion, an exhibition related to the development journey of Uttar Pradesh since its formation now will be organised by the UP State Archives at all programme venues, including Lucknow.

The initiative to celebrate ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ was taken by the then Governor Ram Naik and this event is celebrated every year since 2018 after the formation of the BJP government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath in the state. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was known as United Provinces. However, on January 24, 1950, it was recognized as Uttar Pradesh.