Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th class exams postponed

The High School and the Intermediate examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board, Asia’s largest education board, has been postponed again. In the wake of the growing Corona cases in state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement after meeting with senior officials. He directed to postpone the exams till 20th may and new timetable of the examination will be released after meeting of higher officials in first week of May.

All schools from class 1 to class 12 will also remain closed till 15th may in state. Many parent organisations were demanding to postpone the exams since covid cases are on rise. 17 out of 19 officials responsible for conducting the UP Education Board examination have been tested positive for Covid.

This year over 56 lakh students were slated to undertake the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from May 8. The board exams, which were scheduled to begin from April 24, were earlier postponed due to the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.