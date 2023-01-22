इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2023 02:26:28      انڈین آواز
Uttar Pradesh BJP Executive meeting begins in Lucknow

AMN / LUCKNOW

The first State Executive meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP has begun here today. Addressing the party workers at the Inaugural Session Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the BJP workers to get ready for the upcoming local body and general elections.

He also asked them to get involved in the events related to G-20. Mr. Adityanath said, G-20 events are an opportunity for the Party workers so that they can show great hospitality to the members of G-20 countries who will be visiting in the coming months.

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhari deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other senior party functionaries are attending the meeting being held in Indira Gandhi The first state executive meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP Pratishthan of Lucknow.

Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjiv Baliyan, General VK Singh, Kaushal Kishor, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and many MPs from the State are also attending the function.

