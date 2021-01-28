Uttar Pradesh adjudged best tableau on Republic Day Parade

AMN

Uttar Pradesh was adjudged the best tableau among the 32 tableaux that participated in the Republic Day Parade this year. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh. Tableau of Tripura was adjudged the second best, which depicted promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance in socio-economic parameters. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju today gave away awards and prizes to participants.

Among the nine tableaux from various Ministries, Departments and Paramilitary Forces, the Department of Biotechnology tableau won the top honour. The tableau depicted Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID, the process of vaccine development through various processes. The tableau of Central Public Works Department, CPWD, with the theme Amar Jawan, bagged the special prize for paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the Armed Forces. Mr Rijiju gave the award of best cultural performance to the children of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School Rohini, Delhi. These children displayed Atmanirbhar Bharat the Vision for a Self-Reliant India.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has congratulated Uttar Pradesh for bagging the first prize for its tableau this Republic Day. In a tweet, he also congratulated Tripura and Uttarakhand for getting the second and third award.