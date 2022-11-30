Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 15 injured in road accident on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

AMN

Six persons were killed and 15 others injured in Uttar Pradesh when a bus collided with a speeding truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway today.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus was heading to Bahraich from Lucknow and collided head-on with a truck near Tappesipah village water tank at Jarwal road. The injured are being treated in the Bahraich district hospital. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of the people in the unfortunate accident. He has directed officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.