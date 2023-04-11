इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2023 05:42:39      انڈین آواز
Uttar Pradesh: 5th regional workshops started in Varanasi

In Uttar Pradesh, 5th regional workshops started in Varanasi today to bring more vigour and build synergy with all the stakeholders of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP). The 5th regional meeting is being held in Varanasi for six States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal.

The workshop has also been structured into two themes-PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy, to be covered over the two-day programme. The two-day regional workshop is witnessing participation of senior government officials from concerned Central Ministries,Departments, States,UTs and NITI Aayog. So far, four workshops have been completed, with 30 States and UTs, between February 20th and 25th March this year.

The focus of the workshops has been on demonstrating adoption of PM GatiShakti NMP. Special emphasis was on maintaining data quality, presentations of projects by Ministries and States that are planned on PM GatiShakti NMP, ensuring multimodal connectivity to economic and industrial clusters, ensuring access to schools, primary health centres, besides creating an efficient logistics ecosystem in the country.

