USA: Memphis Police Department disbanded Scorpion special unit; officers accused of murdering a man

In the USA, the Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called Scorpion special unit, whose officers are accused of murdering a man, Tyre Nichols.

The Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in our Neighborhoods (SCORPION) unit was established in 2021. The announcement came a day after the release of distressing footage showing police officers kicking and punching Nichols. The 29-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries. The Police Department said that the decision was in response to requests from Nichols’ family and community leaders.