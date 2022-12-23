USA imposes sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Moscow’s operations against Ukrainian ports

WEB DESK

United States has imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Moscow’s operations against Ukrainian ports. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, in the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, US is imposing sanctions.

The US State Department said, it designated six of the entities targeted in move for operating or having operated in both the defense and related material sector and the marine sector of the Russian economy. Four additional entities were targeted for operating in the marine sector of Russia’s economy.

The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Joe Biden in Washington and delivered a speech in the US Congress. He thanked the US for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and pleaded for more weapons.