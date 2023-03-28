USA: Heavily armed 28-year-old miscreant shoots 3 children and 3 adult staffers at school

AMN

USA, a heavily armed 28-year-old miscreant shot three children and three adult staffers yesterday at a school.The authorities said that suspect once attended in Tennessee’s capital city before police killed the assailant.

Police said, the motive was not immediately known, however the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building.

It identified the suspect as a woman by the name of Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a resident of the Nashville area.

Local media reported that there have been 89 school shootings, defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property in the US so far in 2023.

Last year saw 303 such incidents, the highest of any year in the database, which goes back to 1970.