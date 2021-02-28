USA: Food and Drug Administration formally approves single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

AMN / WEB DESK

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has formally approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. This is the third vaccine to be authorised in the country.

The vaccine is set to be a cost-effective alternative to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of a freezer.

The first doses could be available to the US public as early as next week. The UK, EU and Canada have also ordered doses, and 500 million doses have also been ordered through the Covax scheme to supply poorer nations.

President Joe Biden hailed it as an encouraging development for Americans but warned that the fight is far from over.