FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2022 10:51:16      انڈین آواز

USA: Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 dead

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight people died and a number of people were unaccounted for after floods swamped the Appalachian region of eastern Kentucky state yesterday. Torrential rain caused water to gush out of streams and inundate homes in one of the poorest regions of the United States. In some areas, floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked buildings off their foundations.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, 23,000 households are without power. He expressed fear that more lives to be lost due to the catastrophe. The government of Kentucky has deployed the National Guard and state police to rescue people with helicopters and boats. Evacuation Centres have been opened in state parks and other facilities. However, the Governor warned that some of these facilities themselves had been hard-hit by the storms and may be without electricity or other amenities. State authorities are also bringing in drinking water on trucks.

The US National Weather Service said, there was an 80 per cent chance the heavy rain would continue today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Department of Punjab to hold ‘Khed Mela’ from Aug 29

AMN The Sports Department is going to organise 'Punjab Khed Mela' in which events of 30 sports will be held ...

CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0; Shiva Thapa wins against Pakistan boxer

AMN/ WEB DESK In Birmingham, Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian women's hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0 in Pool A ...

Chess Olympiad in Chennai going to be very exciting: Judit Polgar

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Impressed with the interest and passion for chess in India, Hungarian Grandmast ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart