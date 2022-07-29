USA: Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 dead

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight people died and a number of people were unaccounted for after floods swamped the Appalachian region of eastern Kentucky state yesterday. Torrential rain caused water to gush out of streams and inundate homes in one of the poorest regions of the United States. In some areas, floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked buildings off their foundations.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, 23,000 households are without power. He expressed fear that more lives to be lost due to the catastrophe. The government of Kentucky has deployed the National Guard and state police to rescue people with helicopters and boats. Evacuation Centres have been opened in state parks and other facilities. However, the Governor warned that some of these facilities themselves had been hard-hit by the storms and may be without electricity or other amenities. State authorities are also bringing in drinking water on trucks.

The US National Weather Service said, there was an 80 per cent chance the heavy rain would continue today.