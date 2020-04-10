USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 16,000 lives, infects over 4.6 lakh

WEB DESK

The novel coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakh of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks.

Globally, over 15 lakh people have been infected so far by coronavirus and the fatalities stands at nearly 95,000. The United States accounts for nearly 30 percent of the all COVID-19 positive cases and over 17 percent of all fatalities.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has notified major disaster declaration for almost all 50 States. In New York City, which is considered financial capital of the world and has one of the best health facilities, more than 800 deaths were reported in one day alone, taking the fatalities to a record 7,067.