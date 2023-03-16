USA: California Governor Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency in 43 counties

AMN

In USA, An atmospheric river dumped more torrential rain on California on Wednesday and forcing evacuations, power outages and road closures. Meanwhile the remnants of a powerful Nor’easter blizzard buried much of upstate New York and New England under snow.

According to media reports, the West Coast is getting pounded by an usually wet season following two decades of drought, creating havoc on roads and endangering blufftop homes along the coast in southern California’s Orange County. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in 43 of California’s 58 counties. More than 1,30,000 homes and businesses remained without power yesterday in the region.