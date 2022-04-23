USA begins phasing out COVID-driven asylum restrictions

WEB DESK

The Biden Administration in the United States, said yesterday that it has begun phasing out use of a pandemic-related rule that allows migrants to be expelled without an opportunity to seek asylum as 22 states fight in court to preserve the policy.

Acting Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for border and immigration policy, Blas Nuñez-Neto said, U.S. authorities have processed more single adults from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in recent weeks under immigration laws, which include a right to seek asylum.

The pandemic-related rule is set to expire on 23rd of May. However, it was unclear how quickly the judge in the case, would rule on the states’ request for a restraining order.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas yesterday filed its own challenge to the termination of the rule in federal court in Victoria. The case had not been assigned to a judge as of Friday afternoon. The Justice Department declined to comment on the Texas suit.