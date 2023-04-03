इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 06:21:16      انڈین آواز
USA: 32 killed in slew of tornadoes in southern and mid-western part of country

Published On:

WEB DESK

In USA, at least 32 people have been killed after a slew of tornadoes tore through parts of the southern and mid-western part of the country in recent days. It also leaving immense destruction and debris in its path. According to officials, a storm system struck at least eight states over the weekend, prompting at least 50 preliminary reports of tornadoes.

The states affected include Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Delaware and Alabama. Local media reported that the affected area saw at least 900,000 places without power after the storms.

The US president Joe Biden announced the approval of an expedited major disaster declaration to quickly provide federal assistance to Arkansas. The president also announced that federal organizations are working closely with Indiana and other impacted states as the storms’ widespread damage remains under assessment.

Tornadoes are common in the US, especially in the centre and south of the country.

