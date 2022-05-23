US will use force to defend Taiwan if it is attacked: Biden

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has said that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan if it is attacked. He was answering questions in Tokyo during a press conference with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, when a journalist asked them about the defence of Taiwan.

Referring to increasing reports of Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s self-declared air defence zone, Mr Biden said, they are already flirting with danger right now by flying so close.

China considers the democratic island its territory, under its one-China policy, and says it is the most sensitive and important issue in its relationship with Washington.