US will not provide any concession to China over climate change, says John Kerry

US Climate Envoy John Kerry has said that America will not provide any concession to China over Climate Change. He told reporters that the US has serious differences with China and those issues will never be traded for anything that has to do with climate.

Mr Kerry cited intellectual property theft, access to the Chinese market and Beijing’s forages in the South China Sea as among the issues. However, Mr Kerry said that climate is an issue that requires international cooperation and the US has internal work to do in establishing its credibility on the issue abroad.