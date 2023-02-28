US welcomes Saudi FM’s visit to Ukraine, aid package

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States ha welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement that the Kingdom will provide $400 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the White House’s national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in a visit to Kyiv on Sunday.

The aid is an implementation of the pledge made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in October 2022 on providing an additional humanitarian aid package to Ukraine.

The agreement includes a joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth $100 million.

It also includes the financing of oil derivatives worth $300 million as a grant submitted by the government of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development.