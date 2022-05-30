US: Vice President Kamala Harris calls for ban on assault weapons

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Vice-President Kamala Harris called for a ban on assault weapons in the country and the passage of much-delayed gun control legislation.

Ms Harris was attending the funeral of the oldest person killed in a supermarket in Buffalo on 14 May.

That shooting came just 10 days before an attack on a Texas primary school left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The Vice President said that everybody has to stand up against the violence and agree that this should not be happening in the country.

Saying that over 200 mass shootings have taken place this year, Kamala urged legislators to take action.