US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris submits her resignation from Senate

AMN/ WEB DESK
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has formally submitted a letter of resignation for her Senate seat to California Governor Gavin Newsom, ending her four-year career in the chamber.
Harris will be sworn as the first female, first Black and first South Asian woman Vice President of the United States tomorrow. She will also serve as the President of the Senate, which will allow her to preside over the chamber and break 50-50 ties.
Harris, who was also the first Black woman to serve as a senator for the Golden State, won her seat in November 2016 and was sworn in January 2017. At the time, Harris was California’s Attorney General. Newsom has named California’s secretary of state, Alex Padilla, to fill Harris’ seat.