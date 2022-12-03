US unveils its newest nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21

WEB DESK

The US Air Force has unveiled its newest nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 on Saturday, which will gradually replace the aircraft first flown during the Cold War. The first new bomber in 30 years could cost nearly 700 million dollars each and can carry nuclear and conventional weapons. No specific details have been shared so far. But US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, it was a testament to America’s enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation. Mr Austin said the plane would offer significant advances over existing bombers in the US fleet, stating that even the most sophisticated air defence systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky. The first flight by a B-21 is expected to take place in mid-2023.