US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project to check China’s rapid military expansion

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States,, the United Kingdom and Australia on Monday revealed their ambitious plan to counter China’s rapid military expansion.

Under the Aukus pact Australia is to get its first nuclear-powered subs – at least three – from the US. The allies will also work to create a new fleet using cutting-edge tech, including UK-made Rolls-Royce reactors.

Beijing has strongly criticised the significant naval deal.

The three nations announced the plan of providing Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines. The move was a major step towards countering the ambitions of China in the Indo-Pacific.

The deal with the United States and Britain is “the biggest single investment in Australia’s defence capability in all of our history,” he said in San Diego, California, alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden. 


The prime minister made the statement as Australia entered the deal with the US and Britain, according to which it will be purchasing five US nuclear-powered submarines and will later work on building a new model with British and US technology as part of an ambitious plan. 


US President Biden was hosting his British and Australian counterparts, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Sunak, on a US naval base in San Diego, California for announcing the plan.

In the late 2030s, Britain will receive delivery of its first SSN-AUKUS submarine, and Australia would take its first delivery in the early 2040s, stated Albanese and the British statement.
The vessels will be built by Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems, said the British statement.

