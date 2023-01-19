US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen & Chinese Vice Premier Liu He agree to enhance communication on macroeconomic & financial issues

WEB DESK

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday and agreed to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues between the two countries. In a statement, the US Treasury Department said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis. The statement also said Yellen will travel to China soon, following today’s constructive discussions. That announcement came just a day after it was confirmed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would make a long-awaited trip to Beijing on February 5-6.

The Chinese side also hailed the meeting, with state news agency Xinhua describing the talks as constructive. China’s state run Global Times said that the meeting showed another sign of breaking of ice between the world’s two largest economies. It said that China and the US look to soothe their relationship that has grown tense in recent months over technology access and other issues.